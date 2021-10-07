Selby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
