Selby Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 67 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.