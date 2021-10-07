Laona Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while areas of fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 67 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
