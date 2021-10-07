Twin Valley Weather Forecast

TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 75 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



