Twin Valley Weather Forecast
TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
