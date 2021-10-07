Hartfield Weather Forecast

HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly Cloudy High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 75 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



