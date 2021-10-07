Weather Forecast For Trout Creek

TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 28 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 29 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 35 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 53 °F, low 29 °F Light wind



