Weather Forecast For Trout Creek
TROUT CREEK, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 28 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 29 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Rain during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 53 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
