Laurel Weather Forecast
LAUREL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly cloudy during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0