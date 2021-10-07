Daily Weather Forecast For Fairchild
FAIRCHILD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Widespread fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0