Stratford, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Stratford

Stratford Dispatch
 6 days ago

STRATFORD, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h4SCm_0cJytHkk00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Stratford Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

