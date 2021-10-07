Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(SPRINGER, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Springer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springer:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 46 °F 10 to 20 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 80 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 64 °F, low 33 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.