Washington Daily Weather Forecast
WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
