White Sulphur Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 57 °F, low 30 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight
- High 58 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
