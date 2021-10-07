White Sulphur Springs Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Rain during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 58 °F, low 35 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of light rain overnight High 58 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 57 °F, low 30 °F Windy: 24 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then chance of rain and snow overnight High 58 °F, low 28 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.