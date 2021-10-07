Cloudy forecast today — make the most of it with these activities

(PRESQUE ISLE, MI.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Presque Isle Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Presque Isle:

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then cloudy during the day; while widespread fog overnight High 63 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Areas of fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 64 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 67 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



