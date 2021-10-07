Weather Forecast For Rock Point
ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
