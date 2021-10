Google recently uploaded the stable release of Android 12 to the AOSP. While that was great to see, what we didn't end up getting alongside it were new Android 12 builds for Pixel phones. But while Google didn't step up with those, an open-source release means that OEMs can now start working on updates for their own handsets. It also happens to be exactly what indepdent developers need to create some Android 12 custom ROMs. Well, some devs seem to have gotten to work immediately, and now the first Android 12-based custom ROMs are already here.

