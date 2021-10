A first class passenger on a British Airways flight has shared their negative experience of a first class cabin they describe as “horrendous”.Jarvis Marcos, who posts on TikTok as @theluxurytraveller, filmed his experience while flying from Mexico to London with his girlfriend.In the video, Marcos points out torn leather seats and scuffed compartments of the cabin and shows direct messages from followers who claimed they’d also seen flaws in first class.“The seat didn’t fully recline either,” reads one of Marcos’s messages shown in the video.“Emirates has onboard showers in first class. BA has this...” reads one of Marcos’s video captions,...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO