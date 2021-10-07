Cayucos gets approval to apply for Vets Hall restoration funds

Cayucos inched forward in its long journey to jump-start renovations for its beloved Vets Hall. The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors gave the Department of Parks and Recreation the go-ahead on Oct. 5 to apply for up to $3 million in Proposition 68 funds for the project. The money falls under the Rural Recreation and Tourism Program grant. If the application works out, the Vets Hall restoration project would have about $5.3 million of its $5.5 million goal, said Assistant Director of Parks and Rec Tanya Richardson.