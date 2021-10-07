Daily Weather Forecast For Hill City
HILL CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
