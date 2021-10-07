Garden Valley Weather Forecast
GARDEN VALLEY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then scattered rain showers overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 30 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 64 °F, low 26 °F
- Light wind
