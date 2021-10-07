Grotto Pizza Promotes Two to General Manager Roles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro is running to be the next governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Shapiro formally launched his campaign on Wednesday morning on Pittsburgh’s North Shore. (Photo Credit: Bryan Orr/KDKA) “Here in Pittsburgh, I’m announcing my campaign to be the next governor of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. The crowd consisted of many local Democratic leaders. After making his announcement, Shaprio ran through his accomplishments as attorney general. “Do not mess with Pennsylvania workers cause I will always have their back,” Shapiro told his supporters. In the shadows of the Highmark Building and UPMC’s offices in the Steel Tower,...

