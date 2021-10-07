Grotto Pizza Promotes Two to General Manager Roles
Grotto Pizza is announced that Anthony Brown and Patrick McDonough recently accepted key leadership positions at the fast-casual dining restaurant chain with twenty-three locations serving Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. Anthony Brown will lead the team at Grotto Pizza Middletown (309 Auto Park Drive Middletown, Del.) and Patrick McDonough will manage Grotto Pizza Seaford (22925 Sussex Highway, Seaford, Del.).www.qsrmagazine.com
