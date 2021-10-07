Ness City Weather Forecast

NESS CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 51 °F 3 to 12 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 69 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.