Merchant Centric Hires Allan Guarino as Senior Sales Director
Merchant Centric, a leading reputation and analytics management company focused on the restaurant, automotive, healthcare and veterinary industries, welcomed experienced sales professional Allan Guarino as Senior Sales Director. Bringing more than 15 years of experience in the restaurant space, Guarino will join Merchant Centric’s skilled sales team in growing the company’s impressive roster of clients while maintaining Merchant Centric’s best-in-class 98% client retention rate.www.qsrmagazine.com
