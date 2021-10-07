Takeaways from the 13th China International Air Show
After one year of delay due to the pandemic, the 13th China International Airshow Opened Sept. 28 in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, China. After three restricted professional days and three public days, the airshow closed on Sept. 3. Compared to the previous event in 2018, this airshow was considered to be tuned-down, and that showed with regard to both commercial deals signed and viewing experience. However, the airshow is still praiseworthy, especially on the aerobatics showcase and public engagement of the airshow.airlinegeeks.com
