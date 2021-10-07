CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Takeaways from the 13th China International Air Show

By Lei Yan
airlinegeeks.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter one year of delay due to the pandemic, the 13th China International Airshow Opened Sept. 28 in the southern coastal city of Zhuhai, China. After three restricted professional days and three public days, the airshow closed on Sept. 3. Compared to the previous event in 2018, this airshow was considered to be tuned-down, and that showed with regard to both commercial deals signed and viewing experience. However, the airshow is still praiseworthy, especially on the aerobatics showcase and public engagement of the airshow.

airlinegeeks.com

Comments / 1

Related
Las Vegas Herald

Taiwan claims dozens of planes from China invade its air space

Taiwan said that 39 Chinese military jets flew into its self-declared air defence identification zone. The latest incursion, the largest by Beijing, comes after 38 planes, including nuclear-capable aircraft, also entered the zone on Friday. The Chinese government, which is marking the 72nd anniversary of the country's establishment, has not...
MILITARY
CoinTelegraph

Hash rate and difficulty rebound shows miners have recovered from China exodus

Bitcoin mining operations are on the path to full recovery following the most dramatic short-term disruption in network history earlier this year, and miners are reaping the rewards in revenues. In its Monday “Week On-chain” report, on-chain analytics provider Glassnode reports that Bitcoin’s hash rate has largely recovered despite 50%...
MARKETS
Arkansas Online

China shows military planes at Zhuhai air show

ZHUHAI, China -- Visitors to China's major air show are getting a closeup look at the nation's latest military aircraft during a six-day event that runs through Sunday in southern China's Guangdong province. The military's "August 1st" Aerobatic Team streamed red, blue and yellow smoke trails across the skies as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Show#Airbus A220#Airbus A320 Family#Chinese#Embraer#Comac#Avic
Military.com

China's High-Tech Military Might Soars at Air Show

China put on an extravagant display of once-secret high-end military technology at its largest air show this week, while broadcasting its growing ambitions in space exploration and for self-sufficiency in commercial aircraft. Emer McCarthy reports.
CHINA
Reuters

China vaunts air power, civil growth at Zhuhai show

ZHUHAI, China, Sept 28 (Reuters) - China touted its expanding military air power and hopes of capturing a growing share of its civil aviation market for domestic producers at a national air show inaugurated amid regional tensions over Taiwan and disruption from the pandemic. Typically held every other year in...
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

China demands info from US Navy after submarine crash in South China Sea – here’s what they want

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded on Friday that the U.S. Navy explain details surrounding its nuclear-powered submarine getting damaged after colliding with an underwater obstacle in the South China Sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Navy’s Pacific Fleet announced the Sea Wolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) was damaged...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
International Travel
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Boeing
Country
China
airlinegeeks.com

Air Arabia Inaugurates Direct Flights to Uganda, Posts Profitable 1H21

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost operator, successfully launched commercial operations to Entebbe, Uganda’s capital from Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 10. The five-hour, 20-minute flight landed at Entebbe International Airport on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. and was welcomed with the traditional water...
LIFESTYLE
Reuters

JPMorgan waits for animal spirits to jump species

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - As the only U.S. bank with a branch in every state here except Hawaii and Alaska, JPMorgan is a good window into America’s financial habits. Third-quarter earnings show a country split into two kinds of people: those taking risks with money that belongs to others, and those being cautious with their own.
ANIMALS
The Motley Fool

Why Delta Air Lines Stock Is Falling Today

Delta reported a third-quarter profit that beat expectations, but it was cautious about the final three months of the year. The airline said rising fuel prices could push it into the red in the fourth quarter. Though the timing of the recovery is uncertain, Delta appears to be one of...
GAS PRICE
ExecutiveBiz

Raytheon Assigns ‘GhostEye’ Name to New Air & Missile Defense Radar Series

Raytheon Technologies has named its new set of gallium nitride-based sensor offerings as “GhostEye,” which the company aims to bring to the U.S. Army. The company said its missiles and defense business will produce the first in the radar series for the Army’s Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor program and expects initial deliveries to occur during 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Science Focus

X-59 QueSST: The quiet supersonic aeroplane that could revolutionise air travel

NASA, though best known for its spacecraft, also has a pretty sizeable fleet of aircraft under its belt. It has a venerable tradition of X-planes, where ‘X’ stands for experimental. It started back in 1946 with the X-1, which became the first aircraft to travel faster than sound. Three-quarters of a century on, its new plane, the X-59, also aims to break the sound barrier – but this time it’s going to do it quietly.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Robb Report

Amid ‘Historical’ Demand for Jets, Business Aviation Sales Have Increased 30%

The mood was unavoidably upbeat as the National Business Aviation Association’s BACE opened today in Las Vegas after a Covid-forced, two-year hiatus. Private aviation’s most important trade show had a full house of exhibitors and attendees at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with announcements about new jets, mergers and record demand for charter and fractional. Textron Aviation introduced its Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 business jets, upgrades to its M2 light jet and XLS+ midsize jet during a press conference on media day before the show. Christi Tannahill, Textron Aviation’s senior vice president of customer experience, said the updates...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Flight Global.com

Pratt & Whitney’s GatorWorks to 3D print entire jet engine

The first time Pratt & Whitney’s GatorWorks attempted to 3D-print a combustor for the miniature TJ-150 jet engine, the results were anything but perfect. “Actually, it was terrible”, says Dave Stagney, senior director of P&W’s prototyping arm. But the manufacturing flop was beside the point, he says. “We learned a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
airlinegeeks.com

Opinion: Qatar Airways’ Privilege Club Has A Lot of Potential

As the pandemic hopefully turns a corner, it is time for airlines to really get back to competing with each other. One place they’re going to have to do that is with loyalty programs, which are and will continue to be useful tools to drive repeat customers and build brand loyalty.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy