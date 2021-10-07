Spice Girls’ Mel B says she’s been battling COVID-19

Spice Girls star Mel B has revealed she has been suffering from Covid-19 for five weeks and is still recovering. The pop singer born Melanie Brown shared a series of throwback photos to her Instagram account.They showed the star on a trip to the Maldives, where she stayed in a private villa named after herself, posed in bikinis and swam in the ocean.“In my head I’m here,” she wrote, before going on to admit that the reality was that she was “curled up in bed getting over the final long haul of Covid”. The 46-year-old included the hashtags #Itsbeenfiveweeksnow...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO