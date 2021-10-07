CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bubbakoo's Burritos Taps 1Huddle for Employee Training

1Huddle, a workforce tech company that upskills, trains and motivates employees through the use of science-backed, quick-burst mobile games, today announced the addition of Bubbakoo's Burritos to its robust client roster. One of the fastest growing restaurant chains in America by unit count joins the platform to debut a nationwide program to assist with the entire employee lifecycle including onboarding and ongoing development. Additionally, the brand will work with 1Huddle with their franchisee lifecycle focusing on franchise development, establishing new franchisees, and consistent communication.

