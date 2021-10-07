Jump on West. Yellowstone’s rainy forecast today

(WEST. YELLOWSTONE, MT) Thursday is set to be rainy in West. Yellowstone, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for West. Yellowstone:

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then patchy fog overnight High 54 °F, low 28 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 52 °F, low 26 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain and snow during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 50 °F, low 20 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain then rain and snow likely overnight High 48 °F, low 18 °F Light wind



