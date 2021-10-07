CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday sun alert in Kinsley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

 6 days ago

(KINSLEY, KS) A sunny Thursday is here for Kinsley, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kinsley:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rGO13_0cJyqR9j00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Partly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Donora (PA) Weather Channel

Donora Daily Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Donora: Wednesday, October 13: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Thursday, October 14: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight; Friday, October 15: Chance of showers
DONORA, PA
ABOUT

With Kinsley Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

