Linton Weather Forecast

LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms High 64 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.