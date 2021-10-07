Linton Weather Forecast
LINTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 64 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
