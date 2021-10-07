Ferron Weather Forecast

FERRON, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 3 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 59 °F, low 41 °F 9 to 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 59 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



