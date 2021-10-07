CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Leyden, NY

Thursday set for clouds in Port Leyden - 3 ways to make the most of it

Port Leyden News Watch
 6 days ago

(PORT LEYDEN, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Port Leyden Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Leyden:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HqNt6_0cJyqFoF00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app.

City
Port Leyden, NY
Port Leyden News Watch

Port Leyden, NY
ABOUT

With Port Leyden News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

