Weather Forecast For Arkdale
ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 68 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
