Weather Forecast For Arkdale

ARKDALE, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 68 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of Rain Showers High 77 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



