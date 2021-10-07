Wells Weather Forecast
WELLS, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 59 °F, low 33 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of light rain then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 23 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while chance of light rain then rain and snow likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 22 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0