CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants create cap space with James Bradberry restructure

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Giants have restructured cornerback James Bradberry‘s contract for the second time this year. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Giants have converted just over $4 million of his base salary into a roster bonus in order to create just over $2.7 million in cap space this year. They also added a void year to Bradberry’s contract, which is up after next season, in order to further spread out the cap hit.

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

These 14 Giants have been biggest disappointments in troubling 1-4 start: James Bradberry, Lorenzo Carter, Leonard Williams, more

Is it getting to the point where you guys are in trouble?. Giants outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter is asked the question, and he doesn’t even hesitate in pushing back at that idea. The Giants are 1-4 and just lost to the Cowboys, who at 4-1 feel miles ahead of them in the NFC East standings. But Carter, in his fourth year with the Giants, has been down this road before.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#The Second Time#A Little More#American Football#Espn
FanSided

3 quarterbacks the Steelers should replace Big Ben with

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a Ben Roethlisberger problem this season. Here are three quarterbacks that should replace the former two-time Super Bowl champion. The Pittsburgh Steelers were already making a risk in 2021 by bringing back quarterback Ben Roethlisberger for another season. Last year, there were signs that the two-time Super Bowl champion’s arm was no longer the same. Yet, they wanted to give it another go.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says 1 Prominent NFL Team Is “Done”

The Kansas City Chiefs have been arguably the best team in the National Football League for two-plus seasons, but they’re struggling in 2021. Kansas City is now 2-3 on the season following Sunday night’s home loss to the Buffalo Bills. Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw two interceptions in the...
NFL
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
theundefeated.com

Gruden is gone, now the NFL should get rid of those who enabled him

In a stunning turn of events that unfolded on Monday, Gruden was forced to resign as Las Vegas Raiders coach in the face of an avalanche of racist, anti-gay and misogynist emails first disclosed by The New York Times. So, Gruden, who was in the fourth year of a $100...
NFL
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears OLB Khalil Mack’s grudge against Raiders, Jon Gruden only grows

Khalil Mack’s relationship with the Raiders couldn’t be clearer: He thinks they undervalued him, and they’ve been determined to show him they were right. And Mack will never let that go. Regardless of how much time has passed, how little the Bears and Raiders have to do with each other...
NFL
Yardbarker

Raiders Hall of Famer Tim Brown defends Jon Gruden

Jon Gruden says he did not intend to be racist when he insulted DeMaurice Smith in an email 10 years ago, and Hall of Fame wide receiver Tim Brown believes his former coach. Brown, who played for Gruden with the Raiders from 1998-2001, defended his longtime friend in a recent interview with SiriusXM Radio. Gruden has said he wrote in the 2011 email that Smith “has lips the size of michellin tires” as a way of calling the NFLPA executive director a liar. Brown said he has heard Gruden use the phrase “rubber lips” to describe people he believes are being untruthful.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy