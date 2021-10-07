Giants create cap space with James Bradberry restructure
The Giants have restructured cornerback James Bradberry‘s contract for the second time this year. Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Giants have converted just over $4 million of his base salary into a roster bonus in order to create just over $2.7 million in cap space this year. They also added a void year to Bradberry’s contract, which is up after next season, in order to further spread out the cap hit.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
