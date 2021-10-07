Clark Daily Weather Forecast

CLARK, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 72 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 62 °F, low 43 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.