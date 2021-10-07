Thursday rain in Hosford meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it
(HOSFORD, FL) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hosford Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hosford:
Thursday, October 7
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms then Patchy Fog
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Saturday, October 9
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
