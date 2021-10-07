Weather Forecast For Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 15 to 20 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny then patchy blowing dust during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 89 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 35 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 66 °F, low 44 °F 15 mph wind



