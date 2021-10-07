Daily Weather Forecast For Fort Sumner

FORT SUMNER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 54 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 45 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.