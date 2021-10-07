Enterprise Daily Weather Forecast
ENTERPRISE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 46 °F
- 10 to 16 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 59 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 61 °F, low 33 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0