4-Day Weather Forecast For Ellendale

ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 21 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 67 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



