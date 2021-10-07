4-Day Weather Forecast For Ellendale
ELLENDALE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
