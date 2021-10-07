4-Day Weather Forecast For Deadwood
DEADWOOD, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 59 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0