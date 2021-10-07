Lockwood Daily Weather Forecast

LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 77 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 87 °F, low 67 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.