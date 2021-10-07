Lockwood Daily Weather Forecast
LOCKWOOD, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
