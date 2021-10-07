Weather Forecast For Lincoln
LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
