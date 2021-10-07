Weather Forecast For Lincoln

LINCOLN, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 74 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



