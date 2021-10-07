CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hana, HI

Thursday rain in Hana: Ideas to make the most of it

 6 days ago

(HANA, HI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Hana Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hana:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0cJypiFP00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 79 °F, low
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 9 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

