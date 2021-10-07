Daily Weather Forecast For Plentywood
PLENTYWOOD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
