CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Porcupine, SD

3 ideas for jumping on Thursday’s sunny forecast in Porcupine

Porcupine Post
Porcupine Post
 6 days ago

(PORCUPINE, SD) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Porcupine:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0cJypb4K00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

Gabby Petito died by strangulation: Medical examiner

A Wyoming coroner on Tuesday said Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old travel blogger whose remains were recovered in September in a national park, died by strangulation. Petito's boyfriend and cross-country traveling companion, Brian Laundrie, has been named by investigators as a person of interest in her death and is the subject of a massive nationwide search being directed by the FBI.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Porcupine, SD
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
The Hill

House votes to raise debt ceiling

The House on Tuesday cleared legislation to raise the debt limit into early December, ensuring that the nation doesn’t default on its debts next week but setting up another fiscal cliff at the end of the year. Lawmakers voted to avert a default in a somewhat indirect fashion. The House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Sd
Porcupine Post

Porcupine Post

Porcupine, SD
4
Followers
176
Post
353
Views
ABOUT

With Porcupine Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy