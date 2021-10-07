4-Day Weather Forecast For Crosbyton
CROSBYTON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 93 °F, low 62 °F
- 15 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
