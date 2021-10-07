Panguitch Weather Forecast
PANGUITCH, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 63 °F, low 36 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 54 °F, low 28 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 55 °F, low 25 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Slight Chance of Rain And Snow Showers
- High 56 °F, low
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0