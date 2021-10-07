Weather Forecast For Neligh
NELIGH, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly Cloudy
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
