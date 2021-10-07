4-Day Weather Forecast For Lusk

LUSK, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Friday, October 8 Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Chance of Rain Showers High 61 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 61 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



