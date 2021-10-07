Lone Pine Weather Forecast

LONE PINE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 24 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 69 °F, low 42 °F 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.