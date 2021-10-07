4-Day Weather Forecast For Beaver
BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
