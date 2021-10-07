4-Day Weather Forecast For Beaver

BEAVER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 30 mph



Sunday, October 10 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.